UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chakabva Hits 84 As Zimbabwe Post 298 Against Bangladesh

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Chakabva hits 84 as Zimbabwe post 298 against Bangladesh

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Zimbabwe exceeded the expectations of captain Brendan Taylor by posting 298 in the third and last one-day international against Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Tuesday.

Taylor set his team a target of 280 after being put in to bat by Bangladesh as the hosts strove to prevent a whitewash having lost by 155 runs and by three wickets in the previous two matches.

Opener Regis Chakabva laid the foundations with a brisk 84, including seven fours and one six, before being bowled by Taskin Ahmed when he attempted a flick to leg side.

His departure left Zimbabwe 172-5 and needing a strong sixth-wicket partnership which Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl provided, adding 112 runs before being separated.

Raza was first to be dismissed after making 57, including seven fours and a six, and Burl contributed a 59 spiced with four fours and four sixes.

Taylor, often the batting saviour for Zimbabwe, made only 28 earlier before being caught by captain Tamim Iqbal off the bowling of Mahmudullah Riyad.

Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin were the most successful Bangladesh bowlers, taking three wickets each.

The three-match series is part of the World Cup Super League, a feeder tournament that determines which seven teams, along with hosts India, earn direct qualification to the 2023 World Cup.

Brief scoresZimbabwe 298 in 49.3 overs (R. Chakabva 84, R. Burl 59, S. Raza 57; Mustafizur 3-57, Saifuddin 3-87) vs Bangladesh

Related Topics

India World Bangladesh Zimbabwe Mahmudullah Tamim Iqbal Taskin Ahmed Sikandar Raza Harare Sports Club

Recent Stories

69,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

40 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

55 minutes ago

Five criminals nabbed during general hold up in mu ..

59 minutes ago

NCOC declares compliance to guidelines for Eid-ul- ..

59 minutes ago

Rivers flows and reservoirs report

59 minutes ago

Two People Detained in Mali For Planning Attack on ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.