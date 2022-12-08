UrduPoint.com

Challenging Last Mile For China's Vaccine Push After Zero-Covid Retreat

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Beijing, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :China is finally beating a retreat from its strict zero-Covid policy, but low vaccination rates among its elderly have seeded fears that the coronavirus could kill as many as 2.1 million people.

Around a third of Chinese aged 80 and above have not yet received a full course of vaccines, compared with under 10 percent of the population as a whole.

With China on Wednesday announcing the lifting of the most restrictive zero-Covid policies, experts have warned of the possibility of an uncontrolled outbreak for which China's patchy healthcare system is underprepared.

Among the most at risk are the elderly, such as 76-year-old Sun who told AFP she "wouldn't take any more jabs" after receiving a single shot in return for a gift of 100 Yuan ($14) and a bag of rice.

"There haven't been cases nearby, and I rarely travel outside my local area. So it's not necessary," said the resident of eastern Zhejiang province.

Health risk analysis firm Airfinity has predicted as many as 2.1 million Covid fatalities at current immunity levels.

The company modelled its projections on an outbreak in Hong Kong this year -- the fifth wave of the virus in the city -- when vaccine hesitancy among older people was a major factor in the high death toll.

Of the more than 10,500 deaths in that wave, 67 percent were unvaccinated.

And more than 95 percent of the dead were aged 60 and above, according to the government. The median age was 86 years.

