UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Champagne Houses Pounded By Covid-19 Eye High-stakes Holidays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Champagne houses pounded by Covid-19 eye high-stakes holidays

Epernay, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Will a second wave of coronavirus infections burst the bubble of French champagne producers hoping to ring in 2021 with some good cheer after heavy Covid-related losses? The pandemic has put a damper on fizz consumption this year, with retail sales in France falling 23 percent between January and July, as restaurants closed and millions of people went into lockdown.

For the full year, the global decline in sales is expected to reach up to 30 percent, "a colossal economic shock unseen since World War II", according to the SGV champagne growers union.

Producers of the festive tipple in the champagne capital of Epernay, in northeast France, are hoping that the global mood will have lightened by New Year's Eve and that people will be popping corks again.

But with the virus tipping the global economy into a slump and forcing revellers to call off large gatherings, including big weddings, there has been little cause for celebration.

In France, where bars in Paris and several other cities were closed last week, President Emmanuel Macron is widely expected to announce Wednesday new restrictions to tamp down record levels of daily infections.

Faced with the steady drip of bad news, the champagne industry has been trying to recast the wine's elite image and portray it as more than suitable for everyday drinking.

A recent ad showed a glass of bubbly being set down next to a slice of toast topped with sardines.

"There's nothing to celebrate, just something to savour," was the catchline.

Related Topics

France Paris January July World War Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

8 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

8 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

8 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

9 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

9 hours ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.