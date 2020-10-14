Champagne houses pounded by Covid-19 eye high-stakes holidays

(@FahadShabbir)

Epernay, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Will a second wave of coronavirus infections burst the bubble of French champagne producers hoping to ring in 2021 with some good cheer after heavy Covid-related losses? The pandemic has put a damper on fizz consumption this year, with retail sales in France falling 23 percent between January and July, as restaurants closed and millions of people went into lockdown.

For the full year, the global decline in sales is expected to reach up to 30 percent, "a colossal economic shock unseen since World War II", according to the SGV champagne growers union.

Producers of the festive tipple in the champagne capital of Epernay, in northeast France, are hoping that the global mood will have lightened by New Year's Eve and that people will be popping corks again.

But with the virus tipping the global economy into a slump and forcing revellers to call off large gatherings, including big weddings, there has been little cause for celebration.

In France, where bars in Paris and several other cities were closed last week, President Emmanuel Macron is widely expected to announce Wednesday new restrictions to tamp down record levels of daily infections.

Faced with the steady drip of bad news, the champagne industry has been trying to recast the wine's elite image and portray it as more than suitable for everyday drinking.

A recent ad showed a glass of bubbly being set down next to a slice of toast topped with sardines.

"There's nothing to celebrate, just something to savour," was the catchline.