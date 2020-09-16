UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Champion Bernal Quits Tour De France After Suffering In Mountains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

Champion Bernal quits Tour de France after suffering in mountains

Grenoble, France, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Last year's winner Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France, his Ineos team said on Wednesday, after the young Colombian fell out of contention and complained of back trouble.

The Colombian, 23, saw his title defence effectively extinguished on Sunday, the first major mountain stage, when he was more than eight minutes off the pace.

"This is obviously not how I wanted my Tour de France to end, but I agree that it is the right decision for me in the circumstances," Bernal said in a team statement.

Jumbo rider Primoz Roglic leads the Tour from fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar ahead of Wednesday's Stage 17. Bernal was a distant 16th in the standings.

"We have taken this decision with Egan's best interests at heart," said Ineos team principal Dave Brailsford.

"Egan is a true champion who loves to race, but he is also a young rider, with many Tours ahead of him and at this point, on balance, we feel it is wiser for him to stop racing." Bernal's withdrawal almost certainly ends a sequence of five straight Tour de France victories for Ineos and its previous incarnation, Team Sky.

Carapaz, Ineos's best-placed rider, is 14th in the standings, 17 minutes behind Roglic.

The British outfit has won cycling's biggest prize in seven of the last eight editions, interrupted only by Vincenzo Nibali's victory for Astana in 2014.

Ineos decided to drop four-time winner Chris Froome and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas for this year's race, a decision that left the team with less clout and Bernal exposed.

Questions have also been raised about Ineos's training and preparations -- usually meticulous -- as Bernal and his co-captain, Carapaz, have been run ragged.

It had already looked ominous for Bernal two weeks before the Tour, when he was forced out of the Criterium du Dauphine with a back problem.

On Sunday, he collapsed on the last of three massive mountain climbs on Stage 15, the defining moment of the race so far.

"I lost three years of my life on that climb, I gave it everything. But I just couldn't keep up," Bernal said after the stage.

Related Topics

Cycling France Young Tours Astana Sunday 2018 From Best Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports four deaths, 665 new cases of Cov ..

15 minutes ago

Govt believes in strengthening of religious semina ..

31 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

49 minutes ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE vaccine strengthens fight against ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.