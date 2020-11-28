UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Champion Jockey Murphy Banned After Testing Positive For Cocaine

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Champion jockey Murphy banned after testing positive for cocaine

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Two-time British champion jockey Oisin Murphy has been handed a three-month ban by French racing authorities after testing positive for cocaine.

The 25-year-old Irishman denied all wrongdoing but will not appeal the ban imposed by France Galop.

Murphy is number one jockey for Qatar Racing, for whom he rode his first classic winner last season -- Kameko in the English 2000 Guineas.

He will be banned from December 11 to March 11 inclusive, which will permit him to return before the main part of the English flat season gets under way.

Murphy tested positive at a meeting at Chantilly in July. He provided evidence from subsequent hair tests that found no trace of the substance.

The Professional Jockeys Association, in a statement, said the commissioners had accepted Murphy's explanation that he did not take cocaine and that the positive sample arose as a result of unintentional, environmental contamination.

"Whilst I am obviously disappointed that I will still have to serve a three-month suspension, I am pleased the commissioners accepted the evidence presented and am hugely relieved to have been cleared of taking cocaine," Murphy said in the PJA statement.

He added: "The next three months will give me much time to reflect on my actions, but I will learn from this experience and come back better and even more determined than before."

Related Topics

France Qatar March July December All From

Recent Stories

German Foreign Minister Urges Parties to Ethiopian ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Watchdog Tells Google to Hide Ads of Illeg ..

14 minutes ago

Watchdog Decries Deplorable Living Conditions of F ..

14 minutes ago

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Committee Announces Updated Te ..

14 minutes ago

Sikh Yatrees arrive for birth anniversary of Baba ..

14 minutes ago

Chief Minister administers anti-polio vaccine to c ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.