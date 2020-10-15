UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Champion Mare Winx Loses First Foal Weeks Before Expected Birth

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Champion mare Winx loses first foal weeks before expected birth

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :All-conquering Australian mare Winx has lost her first foal just weeks before giving birth in a blow to what was expected to be a lucrative breeding career.

The champion galloper, the best on the planet at her peak, won 33 consecutive races over a four-year unbeaten streak before ending her glittering career in April last year.

Winx, who banked more than Aus$26 million (US$18.5 million) in prize money, headed to the breeding barn with experts predicting each of her foals could fetch more than a million Dollars.

So sought-after is her bloodline that her niece sold for Aus$750,000 last year.

But her first pregnancy with stallion I Am Invincible ended in tragedy this week during its final month.

"Our thoughts and attention at the moment are on Winx ensuring that she remains healthy, as anyone in this situation would respect," her former trainer Chris Waller in a statement.

It did not give details on Winx's condition, aside from noting the "traumatic" nature of the events.

Winx set new standards on the track in her 33-race streak, surpassing legendary sprinter Black Caviar's Australian win record.

In doing so she claimed 25 victories in highest-level Group 1 races and an unprecedented four Cox Plates.

Related Topics

Money April From Best Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Instead of being scared, let us discuss what makes ..

7 hours ago

Minister of human rights meets delegation of menta ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

9 hours ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

9 hours ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.