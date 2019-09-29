UrduPoint.com
Champion Valverde Pulls Out Of Drenched World Road Race

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Harrogate, United Kingdom, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Defending world champion Alejandro Valverde cut a sorry figure as he pulled out of the rain-lashed cycling road race world championships on Sunday.

The veteran Spaniard who won an epic race at Innsbruck last season dropped out with 100km to go and was part of a growing army of drenched cyclists throwing in the sponge at Harrogate as the French and Belgian teams set a pace as relentless as the rain.

The conditions were so difficult that even a pair of gritty pre-race favourites Ireland's Dan Martin and Belgian Philippe Gilbert, world champion in 2012, dropped out.

