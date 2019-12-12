Champions League debutants Atalanta reach last 16

Kharkiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Atalanta secured a place in Champions League last 16 in their first season in the tournament on Wednesday after a 3-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in Group C.

The Italians, who were without a point until their fourth game in the campaign, joined Manchester City in the knock-out stages as Dinamo Zagreb failed to beat the English champions in Croatia.