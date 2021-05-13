UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Champions League Final Moved From Istanbul To Porto

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :UEFA announced on Thursday that the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea had been moved from Istanbul to Porto.

The match on May 29 has been switched to allow English spectators to attend as travel between the UK and Turkey is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, European football's governing body announced up to 6,000 supporters from each club will be able to attend.

"We accept that the decision of the British Government to place Turkey on the red list for travel was taken in good faith and in the best interests of protecting its citizens from the spread of the virus but it also presented us with a major challenge in staging a final featuring two English teams," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

"After the year that fans have endured, it is not right that they don't have the chance to watch their teams in the biggest game of the season," he added.

Earlier this week, newspaper reports claimed the match would be played at London's Wembley Stadium.

"The difficulties of moving the final are great and the FA and the authorities made every effort to try to stage the match in England and I would like to thank them for their work in trying to make it happen," Ceferin said.

UEFA said coronavirus rules in the UK made it difficult to hold the fixture in the English capital.

"UEFA discussed moving the match to England but, despite exhaustive efforts on the part of the Football Association and the authorities, it was not possible to achieve the necessary exemptions from UK quarantine arrangements," it said.

Related Topics

Football Turkey London Porto Istanbul United Kingdom Turkish Lira May From Government Best Chelsea Manchester City Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

32 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.