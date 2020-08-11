Champions League qualifier called off over COVID-19 cases

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Tuesday's 2020/21 Champions League preliminary round match between KF Drita and Linfield in Nyon has been postponed after a second player from the Kosovo club tested positive for coronavirus, UEFA announced.

Swiss health authorities took the decision to place Drita's entire team into quarantine as the player had been in contact with other squad members.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, having initially returned a negative result last week.

Another player had contracted the virus on the eve of Drita's game on Saturday against Inter Escaldes of Andorra.

That player was quarantined at the time along with another team-mate. The whole squad had originally tested negative before arriving in Switzerland.

UEFA's Control and Disciplinary Body will decide whether the match can be rescheduled for a later date.

Under the UEFA protocol for European competitions, a team must have 13 healthy players, including a goalkeeper, for a match to go ahead.