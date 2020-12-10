UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Champions League Referee Implied In Match-fixing Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Champions League referee implied in match-fixing case

Prague, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Czech referee Pavel Kralovec, who officiates in the Champions League, has been implied in a local match-fixing scandal, Czech media said Wednesday.

The case involves former Czech Football Association (FACR) deputy head Roman Berbr, who has been in custody over suspected match-fixing since October.

Citing police wiretaps, the DNES broadsheet said Berbr had called Kralovec ahead of July's Czech Cup final, in which Sparta Prague beat Slovan Liberec 2-1 to reach the Europa League group stage.

"Very simply, I need just one political thing, OK? You will understand. Josef Krula stopped by on Monday," Berbr said, according to the wiretap.

Krula is Sparta's sports manager and a former referee.

Kralovec, who answered that he did understand, came under fire after the game as he had notably refused to send off Sparta midfielder Martin Frydek for stepping on an opponent, despite calls from the video referee.

On Tuesday night, the 43-year-old Kralovec managed the Champions League game pitting Chelsea against Krasnodar.

The FACR said Wednesday it had cut Kralovec from the list of referees for professional Czech leagues until the end of the year.

Sparta, who have lost a chance to advance from the Europa League Group H also comprising AC Milan, Lille and Celtic Glasgow, have denied any wrongdoing and said they want "thorough investigation" of the case.

Berbr was one of 19 people detained by police in October as part of an organised group in the match-fixing case, four of whom have ended up in custody.

He stepped down from his position as a result.

A 66-year-old former referee, Berbr held his post since 2013 and according to local media has been pulling the strings in Czech football for years.

Media have made allegations over Berbr in relation to corruption cases and bullying at the FACR, but he has never been charged.

His wife Dagmar Damkova, the first female referee in the Czech Republic, stepped down from a post on the UEFA referees committee following the charges.

Related Topics

Football Corruption Fire Police Scandal Sports Wife Liberec Prague Lille Krasnodar Glasgow Czech Republic July October Post Media From Chelsea AC Milan

Recent Stories

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

20 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

21 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

21 minutes ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

3 minutes ago

Canada's central bank holds key lending rate at 0. ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.