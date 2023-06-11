UrduPoint.com

Champions League Win A Life's Work For Emotional Grealish

Published June 11, 2023

Champions League win a life's work for emotional Grealish

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Manchester City's Jack Grealish said winning the Champions League on Saturday was the culmination of years of hard work to make it to the top.

City's 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul saw Pep Guardiola's men become just the second side to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

"This is what you work your whole life for. I'm so happy," an emotional Grealish told BT Sport as he broke down in tears.

"I was awful but I don't care. To win the treble with this group of players and staff is so special.

"Anyone that knows me know how much of a family person I am and how much I love football and this is what I've worked (for) my whole life.

" Signed for a then Premier League record £100 million in 2021, Grealish struggled in his first season at City, but has been pivotal to an all-conquering campaign.

And Grealish paid tribute to Guardiola, who lifted his third Champions League as a coach.

"He's a genius," added Grealish. "I want to say thank you (to him). You've made this happen for me. You've put so much faith in me, buying me for a lot of money.

"Even last year when I was playing crap he stayed there with me and this year he's given me that platform to perform, so I just want to say thank you to him."

