UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Champions League Winner Werner Ready To Be Germany's Threat Off The Bench

Faizan Hashmi 51 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Champions League winner Werner ready to be Germany's threat off the bench

Herzogenaurach, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Fresh from winning the Champions League title with Chelsea, Timo Werner is ready to be a threat off the bench as Germany's goal-scoring joker in Tuesday's Euro 2020 date with France.

The Germans are bidding for a record fourth European Championship title and start their Group F campaign with a clash of the giants against the world champions in Munich.

Despite a mixed first season with Chelsea, Werner proved his finishing for Germany with a goal as a replacement in Monday's 7-1 thrashing of Latvia in a friendly, netting for the 16th time in 39 internationals.

As Werner admits, there is "brutal" competition for Germany's forward places and the 25-year-old is ready to offer head coach Joachim Loew a threat off the bench against the French.

"Of course I want to start, but it's normal at this level to sit on the bench," Werner said Saturday at Germany's Euro 2020 base in Bavaria.

"I'm not a player who sits in the stands with crossed arms and sulks.

"You have to be dangerous in front of goal and give the coach the option that you can also help the team from the bench.

" His Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz, veteran Thomas Mueller and Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry are likely to start against the French.

Werner had an up-and-down first season with Chelsea, hitting the net just six times in 35 Premier League games and went three months without a goal in England's top flight.

After missing a sitter in the Champions League semi-final, first leg draw at Real Madrid, Werner made amends with a headed goal in the 2-0 return-leg victory.

In the Porto final a fortnight ago, Werner's decoy run opened space for Germany team-mate Havertz to score and seal a 1-0 win over Manchester City as Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time in their history.

"The bottom line looks good, we won the Champions League. It was a year with many ups and downs for me personally," Werner admitted.

"I was able to learn a lot and it wasn't all bad. I have developed in many things.

"You also have to be self-critical that one or two goals should have been gone in, but as a striker, you can have a season in which things don't go so well."ryj/nr

Related Topics

World France Germany Munich Porto Latvia Euro 2020 All From Top Real Madrid Chelsea Manchester City Bayern Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

PHA sets up vaccination centre in Shadman area

17 minutes ago

Rain wind thunderstorm expected in KP, Punjab

17 minutes ago

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia&#039;s decision to limit ..

26 minutes ago

Moscow mayor announces 'non-working' week as virus ..

17 minutes ago

Steps under way for promoting community policing: ..

17 minutes ago

Extension of Non-Working Days Over COVID-19 Rise O ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.