UrduPoint.com

Championship Leader Verstappen Wins French Grand Prix

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Championship leader Verstappen wins French Grand Prix

Le Castellet, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Championship leader Max Verstappen eased to a comfortable win in the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading the race.

Red Bull's Verstappen cruised home over 10 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton whose Mercedes teammate George Russell overtook the Red Bull of Sergio Perez in the closing laps to claim third.

"That's an incredible result for the team. Great job George," said a jubilant Hamilton.

Verstappen's seventh win of the season takes him 63 points clear of Leclerc and strengthens his chances of claiming a second successive drivers' title.

Leclerc started in pole position and was leading up to the 18th lap when he crashed into the safety tyres, emerging without injury from his car.

His teammate Carlos Sainz, who won the British GP, was in a good position to challenge for the podium before a surprising decision to bring him into the pits late in the race left him too much do and settling for fifth.

Related Topics

Car Job Mercedes Hamilton George Sunday From Ferrari Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

12 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

20 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

20 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

20 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.