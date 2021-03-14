UrduPoint.com
Championship Leaders Norwich Go 10 Points Clear

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Norwich moved a step closer to Premier League promotion as the Championship leaders came from behind to win 2-1 at struggling Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Daniel Farke's side fell behind to Jordan Rhodes' early goal at Hillsborough.

But Teemu Pukki equalised in the second half before Todd Cantwell sealed an eighth successive victory for the Canaries.

Norwich are 10 points clear of second placed Watford and third placed Swansea as they power towards automatic promotion just a season after dropping out of the Premier League.

Wednesday remain second bottom and sit seven points from safety with 11 games left to avoid relegation to League One.

The Owls took a surprise lead in the sixth minute when Rhodes latched onto Joe Pelupessy's deflected shot and poked home from close-range.

Finland striker Pukki bagged his 21st goal of the season in the 61st minute, linking with Oliver Skipp before sending a ferocious shot past Kieren Westwood.

Cantwell grabbed Norwich's winner with a superb curling strike in the 77th minute.

