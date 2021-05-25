UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Championship Play-off Finalists Want More Fans At Wembley

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:10 AM

Championship play-off finalists want more fans at Wembley

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The two clubs contesting the richest game in English football have pleaded with authorities to let more fans in for Saturday's Championship play-off final at London's Wembley Stadium.

Brentford and Swansea will meet to decide which club claims the remaining place in next season's lucrative Premier League, with the showpiece match worth some £180 million ($254 million) to the winners.

But, as things stand, the match will be played in front of a maximum crowd of 10,000 spectators because of Covid-19 regulations, compared to the 21,000 allowed in Leicester's FA Cup final win over Chelsea at the home of English football earlier this month.

Jon Varney, the chief executive of west London club Brentford, slammed the decision as "unjustifiable", saying in a joint statement: "We feel it is unjust that only a few days ago, more than 20,000 fans were admitted to the FA Cup final and advanced discussions were taking place for Wembley to host the Champions League final with a similar number of fans attending.

"We find it incredulous and unjustifiable that the Championship play-off final will be restricted to just half that number." Both teams are set to be restricted to just 4,000 fans as their teams compete for a place in the top flight of the English game.

Julian Winter, the chief executive of Welsh club Swansea, who've long played professional football in England's league system, said: "The FA Cup final recently hosted over 20,000 spectators which helped generate a fantastic atmosphere for both teams -- something which has been sorely missed over the past 14 months.

"Supporters are the lifeblood of the game we all love, and it is such a shame that more of them cannot be at Wembley to cheer on their team in what will be a brilliant occasion for all those clubs involved in the play-off final weekend."

Related Topics

Football London Swansea Leicester All Top Chelsea Premier League Million Love

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

60 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundationâ€™s Kateb Maktub to ..

2 hours ago

Algeria rights group blasts pre-election 'repressi ..

6 minutes ago

African migrant facing expulsion from Italy kills ..

6 minutes ago

200,697 persons vaccinated against corona

6 minutes ago

Belarus expels Latvian ambassador, diplomats: stat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.