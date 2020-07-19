UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Championship Strugglers Huddersfield Sack Cowley

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Championship strugglers Huddersfield sack Cowley

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Huddersfield Town sacked manager Danny Cowley on Sunday as the Championship strugglers hover just three points above the relegation zone in England's second tier.

Cowley and his brother Nicky, who serves as his assistant, will both leave the club, with one game remaining in the season.

Huddersfield have struggled this season after being relegated from the Premier League last year although they are expected to escape dropping down another division.

"I would like to place my thanks on record to Danny and Nicky for their hard work and dedication towards securing the club's place in the Championship for next season," Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson told the club's website.

"That was the clear priority when they were appointed in September and we are very grateful that has been achieved.

"However, we have made this decision in the belief that, in the long term, it is in the best interests of the club as we move forward.

"We have a different vision for the way we operate the club, and how our ambitions can be achieved." The Cowley brothers arrived with glowing reputations after a successful spell at Lincoln, taking over at Huddersfield from Jan Siewert in September, but won just 13 of their 40 games.

One of those victories was Friday's surprise 2-1 success against second-placed West Bromwich Albion, but that was not enough to save Cowley's job.

Huddersfield are three points above the relegation zone ahead of their last match at Millwall.

Although their survival is not mathematically guaranteed, they are almost certain to stay up given the inferior goal difference of their relegation rivals.

Related Topics

Job Lincoln September Sunday From Best Premier League

Recent Stories

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

1 hour ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

2 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.