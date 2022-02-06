Chance of diplomatic solution 'higher' than military escalation: Ukraine presidency

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's presidency on Sunday insisted the chance of resolving soaring tensions with Russia through diplomacy remained greater than that of an attack, as the US warned Moscow was stepping up preparations for an invasion.

"An honest assessment of the situation suggests that the chance of finding a diplomatic solution for de-escalation is still substantially higher than the threat of further escalation," said presidency advisor Mykhailo Podolyak in a statement.