Changsha Marathon 2022 to be held in November

CHANGSHA, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) (APP):The Changsha Marathon 2022 is to be held on November 6, reintegrating runners back to the course after two years of online events, organizers told a press conference on Wednesday.

The course will take in several tourist attractions in Changsha, with registration open from August 18.

The event consists of three categories: full marathon, half marathon, and a fun run. The number of runners will reach 8,000 for the full marathon, 12,000 for the half marathon and 4,000 for the fun run, according to officials.

The Changsha Marathon was first held in 2015. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been held online for the last two years.