UrduPoint.com

Changsha Marathon 2022 To Be Held In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Changsha Marathon 2022 to be held in November

CHANGSHA, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) (APP):The Changsha Marathon 2022 is to be held on November 6, reintegrating runners back to the course after two years of online events, organizers told a press conference on Wednesday.

The course will take in several tourist attractions in Changsha, with registration open from August 18.

The event consists of three categories: full marathon, half marathon, and a fun run. The number of runners will reach 8,000 for the full marathon, 12,000 for the half marathon and 4,000 for the fun run, according to officials.

The Changsha Marathon was first held in 2015. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been held online for the last two years.

Related Topics

Marathon Changsha August November 2015 Event From

Recent Stories

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

22 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

1 hour ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

4 hours ago
 US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.