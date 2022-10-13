UrduPoint.com

Chaos Agent Kanye West Crosses Line With Bigoted Remarks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Chaos agent Kanye West crosses line with bigoted remarks

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Kanye West has long been one of the entertainment industry's most polarizing figures, but his recent actions including anti-Semitic comments and white supremacist messaging have alienated fans and business partners alike.

It's another problematic turn for the rapper and fashion mogul once hailed as an artistic genius, but whose stubborn contrarianism has seen him start conflating hate speech with free speech.

The latest controversies -- which erupted during Paris fashion week and after an interview with Fox news -- add to his reputation as a chaos agent, one that has tarnished his musical and fashion talent.

The 45-year-old West, who in the past has unironically compared himself to Michelangelo, broke out in 2004 with "The College Dropout," building a masterful music career that saw him imbue rap with soul and electronic elements to create his lush albums.

His mercurial ways drew some critics but for years his celebrity earned him a pass.

At times his comments garnered him praise for his honesty: in 2005, he called out George W.

Bush's handling of Hurricane Katrina, delivering an urgent plea for help during a televised fundraising concert before saying "George Bush doesn't care about Black people." But in the decades that followed his musings grew increasingly bombastic and controversial.

After the rollercoaster rollout of his album "The Life of Pablo," West, who has talked openly about struggling with bipolar disorder, suffered a mental breakdown, disappearing from the public eye.

In late 2016 he reemerged, strolling into Trump Tower to meet the then president-elect.

He made waves as a rare celebrity to support the Republican billionaire, whose four years in the White House were mired with repeated accusations of racism and sexism.

In 2018, West met with Trump in Washington for a surreal tete-a-tete that included a hug between the two and an on-camera rant.

And during the 2020 election West, who later legally changed his name to Ye, his longtime nickname, launched his own unsuccessful bid for the American presidency as an independent candidate of the Birthday Party.

Related Topics

Election Music Business Washington George W. Bush White House Trump Kanye Paris Ye George 2016 2018 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

4 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

13 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

13 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

13 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.