Charges over viral clip of UK Covid adviser being accosted

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :British police on Friday said they had charged a man after viral video footage showed England's chief medical officer, a familiar face in televised Covid-19 briefings, being accosted in public.

The footage of Chris Whitty, appearing shaken as he is grabbed by two jeering young men in a central London park, prompted outraged calls on social media for him to receive security protection.

London's Metropolitan Police said Lewis Hughes, 23, had been charged with common assault over last Sunday's incident.

The charge can be brought when there is no physical violence but when a victim may believe they were about to be attacked.

British newspapers this week reported that Hughes had lost his job as a real estate agent over the incident.

"I absolutely apologise for any upset I caused. If I made him feel uncomfortable, which it does look like I did, then I am sorry to him for that," he told The Sun tabloid.

He and his friend, Jonathan Chew, 24, said they did not intend to harm Whitty, a government scientific adviser who has led the coronavirus pandemic response.

"We just wanted a selfie," Chew was quoted as saying.

Police said officers "became aware of a man being accosted by a group of men", adding: "They spoke to the victim and checked his welfare. He had not suffered any injuries."Officers "subsequently reviewed video footage which emerged after the incident" and "enquiries continue", the Met added.