Charities urge UK govt not to cut foreign aid budget

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Nearly 200 charities on Friday urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to abandon plans to cut Britain's international development budget as it grapples with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain's debt is now at its highest level since 1961 as a share of GDP, after the government embarked on a massive spending spree to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

Any cut "would signal we are a nation willing to balance its books on the backs of the world's most marginalised people, many of whom are dealing with the impact of Covid-19 on top of existing hardship", the signatories said in an open letter.

It was signed by leaders of 187 charities including Save the Children, Greenpeace UK and Christian Aid.

Arguing that 115 million people are set to lapse back into extreme poverty, "now is the time for an international, collaborative response to Covid-19", they said.

"Stepping back from our international commitments is not the solution and risks damaging the UK's standing globally as we define our role in the world post-Brexit." Britain is one of only five countries to meet the UN's foreign aid target of 0.7 percent of its national income, a figure enshrined in domestic law.

But Johnson on Thursday refused to commit to maintaining that level as he unveiled a £16.5 billion ($22 billion) boost to the defence budget.

He is reported to be considering cutting the international aid budget to 0.5 percent of gross income, as finance minister Rishi Sunak prepares to announce cost-cutting measures next week after spending more than £200 billion on the pandemic response.