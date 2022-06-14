Charity body arranges mass wedding for 70 couples in Kabul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A local charity organization has arranged a mass wedding party for 70 couples in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Tuesday.

"The Silab Foundation held a mass wedding for 70 couples in Kabul yesterday.

The couples were unable to arrange wedding parties individually due to economic problems," Bakhtar said in its report.

In Afghanistan, holding a marriage ceremony is expensive. In a normal wedding party, the groom's family has to invite hundreds of guests from both groom and bride families which normally costs at least 10,000 to 20,000 U.S. Dollars.

The Taliban-run administration has called on people to avoid wasting money on marriages.