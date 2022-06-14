UrduPoint.com

Charity Body Arranges Mass Wedding For 70 Couples In Kabul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Charity body arranges mass wedding for 70 couples in Kabul

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A local charity organization has arranged a mass wedding party for 70 couples in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Tuesday.

"The Silab Foundation held a mass wedding for 70 couples in Kabul yesterday.

The couples were unable to arrange wedding parties individually due to economic problems," Bakhtar said in its report.

In Afghanistan, holding a marriage ceremony is expensive. In a normal wedding party, the groom's family has to invite hundreds of guests from both groom and bride families which normally costs at least 10,000 to 20,000 U.S. Dollars.

The Taliban-run administration has called on people to avoid wasting money on marriages.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Marriage Money Family From

Recent Stories

US Ambassador Donald Bloom hopes to strengthen rel ..

US Ambassador Donald Bloom hopes to strengthen relations with Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank mark ..

Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank market

56 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official vis ..

FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pa ..

PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pakistanis on board

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.