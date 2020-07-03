Charity declares emergency for rescue boat with 180 migrants aboard

Rome, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee said Friday it had declared a state of emergency aboard its Ocean Viking boat carrying 180 migrants, citing suicide attempts and "acute mental distress."The charity group, calling for immediate disembarkation, said the safety of the migrants and crew could no longer be guaranteed.

The boat has been waiting for over a week for a port of entry to disembark the migrants.