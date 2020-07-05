UrduPoint.com
Charity Says 180 Rescued Migrants Can Leave Ship In Sicily

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

Charity says 180 rescued migrants can leave ship in Sicily

Aboard the Ocean Viking in the Mediterranean, July 5 (AFP/APP) :Italy has authorised charity vessel Ocean Viking to disembark 180 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean in Sicily, SOS Mediterranee which operates the ship said on Sunday.

"We have received instructions from the Italian maritime authorities to disembark those on board in Porto Empedocle," a spokesman for the charity told AFP, which has a correspondent on board.

