UrduPoint.com

Charles III Proclaimed King Vowing To Follow 'inspiring' Queen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Charles III proclaimed king vowing to follow 'inspiring' queen

London, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :With a trumpet fanfare and gun salutes, Charles III was officially proclaimed king at a pomp-filled ceremony on Saturday, at which he pledged to emulate his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and serve for the rest of his life.

A court official wearing a feathered bicorn hat declared Charles "our only lawful and rightful" monarch from the balcony of St James's Palace after a historic Accession Council meeting of senior royals, clergy and government.

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me," Charles said in a speech before swearing an oath.

"In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set." Eight trumpeters accompanied the proclamation which was followed by a rousing three cheers for the new king by red-jacketed Coldstream Guards soldiers, doffing their distinctive bearskin hats.

Ceremonial gun salutes boomed simultaneously across the United Kingdom and the proclamation -- a hangover from the past where the new monarch needed to be announced to their subjects -- was also read publicly in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Charles, 73, automatically became monarch upon the queen's death Thursday, but the centuries-old constitutional formality -- broadcast live for the first time -- is the latest step in the setpiece 10-day programme building up to her state funeral.

An emotional Charles set the tone for his reign in a televised address Friday in which he hailed his "darling mama" for her "unswerving devotion" during her record-breaking seven decades on the throne.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years," he said.

"May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," he added, quoting Shakespeare's "Hamlet".

The speech dominated the front pages of Britain's newspapers on Saturday, with his heartfelt tribute to his mother headlining the Daily Telegraph, Daily Express, Daily Mail, The Sun, and Daily Star.

Charles looking pensive as he arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as king made the front page image on The Independent, The Guardian and The Times, which also carried the words "God Save the King".

The new king also named his elder son and heir Prince William, 40, as the new Prince of Wales, while expressing love for his younger son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan.

The move means William's wife Kate assumes the Princess of Wales title once held by his mother and Charles' ex-wife, the late Princess Diana.

Related Topics

Wife Wales Ireland United Kingdom May God Family All From Government Singer Pakistan Limited Court Love Prince William

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

21 minutes ago
 United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical ..

United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical Flood Relief Items to Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitat ..

President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitation Efforts of vivo Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

60 minutes ago
 Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more ..

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.