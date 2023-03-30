UrduPoint.com

Charles III To Address German Parliament On First State Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Charles III to address German parliament on first state visit

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Britain's Charles III will address the German parliament on Thursday, becoming the first monarch to do so, on the occasion of his inaugural state visit as king.

Germany marks the first trip abroad for Charles since ascending the throne, which is being interpreted as a "strong gesture" to build post-Brexit ties with the continent.

Arriving for his three-day trip on Wednesday, he and Queen Consort Camilla were greeted with military honours at the Brandenburg Gate, the first time the iconic site had lent the backdrop for such a ceremony.

Speaking at a state banquet hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Charles hailed the "enduring value" of the UK's relations with Germany.

After the ceremonial pomp marking Wednesday's arrival, Charles will undertake key political engagements on the second day of his trip.

He will start the day with talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, before addressing the Bundestag.

Related Topics

Parliament German Visit Germany United Kingdom SITE

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2023

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zay ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown ..

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his a ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Preside ..

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnou ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointme ..

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Pr ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.