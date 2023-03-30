Charles III to address German parliament on first state visit

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Britain's Charles III will address the German parliament on Thursday, becoming the first monarch to do so, on the occasion of his inaugural state visit as king.

Germany marks the first trip abroad for Charles since ascending the throne, which is being interpreted as a "strong gesture" to build post-Brexit ties with the continent.

Arriving for his three-day trip on Wednesday, he and Queen Consort Camilla were greeted with military honours at the Brandenburg Gate, the first time the iconic site had lent the backdrop for such a ceremony.

Speaking at a state banquet hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Charles hailed the "enduring value" of the UK's relations with Germany.

After the ceremonial pomp marking Wednesday's arrival, Charles will undertake key political engagements on the second day of his trip.

He will start the day with talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, before addressing the Bundestag.