UrduPoint.com

Charles III To Commemorate Victims Of Allied Bombings In Hamburg

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Charles III to commemorate victims of Allied bombings in Hamburg

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Britain's King Charles III will commemorate German victims of World War II Allied air raids on Friday, a gesture carrying great significance for both countries.

On the third and final day of his first state visit since ascending the throne, the monarch, accompanied by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will visit the St Nikolai memorial in Hamburg, where he will lay a wreath.

The move in the ruins of a church will be unparalleled for a British sovereign.

Germany's biggest-selling daily Bild said Friday's action by Charles "will be a silent gesture, a brief bow, a silent prayer. But that will say more than any speech".

The issue of German suffering in World War II is historically and politically explosive.

Wracked with guilt over the murder of six million Jews, mainstream Germany shies away from discussing the suffering of Germans during the war.

The air raids, which were among the most controversial actions taken by the Allies, were designed to terrorise the population and force a surrender. But they killed tens of thousands of civilians.

The far-right often cites the memory of the bombings to measure German suffering against Nazi guilt.

Hamburg and Dresden were among the most heavily bombed cities in Nazi Germany.

On July 24, 1943, Britain and the United States began raiding Hamburg in what was described as a "Blitz week", with the Royal Air Force striking by night and the US forces bombing by day.

Codenamed Operation Gomorrah, some 9,000 tonnes of explosives were unleashed, killing more than 30,000 people and leaving the port city in rubble.

During the raids, the St Nikolai church tower was used as a landmark by bomber pilots.

Originally designed by English architect George Gilbert Scott, who restored London's Westminster Abbey, St Nikolai has been left in its ruined state and now houses a WWII memorial and museum.

The themes of reconciliation and a future forged by common values have featured prominently during Charles' three-day visit, widely interpreted as a bid to build bridges after Brexit.

Charles, who has blood ties to Germany, has visited the European giant more than 40 times.

But during his trip as king, he managed to score several firsts, including becoming the only monarch to address the German parliament.

In a commentary for the Guardian, Hamburg-based historian Helene von Bismarck said Charles' stop at the memorial is more than just another photo op.

"For the king to join in this remembrance is a very significant, and much-appreciated thing to do," she wrote.

Related Topics

Murder Parliament German Visit Germany London Dresden Hamburg George Bismarck United States Brexit July World War Prayer Church Jew From Blood Million

Recent Stories

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm A ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.