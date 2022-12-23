Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj: serial killer and conman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kathmandu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Notorious French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, the titular "Serpent" of the hit Netflix drama series, was responsible for a string of murders throughout Asia.

The charismatic conman, 78, was for nearly two decades serving a life sentence in Nepal for killing two tourists in Kathmandu in the 1970s.

He was freed from prison on health grounds on Friday, and was due to be deported to France within 15 days.

After a troubled childhood and several prison terms in France for petty crimes, he began travelling the world in the early 1970s, befriending and robbing young backpackers as he made his way along the drug-fuelled Hippie Trail from Europe to Southeast Asia.

He eventually arrived in Thailand, where he was implicated in his first murder, that of a young American woman whose body was found on a beach in Pattaya in 1975.

"He was cultured, courteous," said Nadine Gires, who befriended Sobhraj when he moved into her Bangkok apartment building that year.

But she soon began to fear her fast-talking neighbour, who masqueraded as a gemstone trader to lure cash-strapped travellers before drugging, robbing and killing them.

"Many people were getting sick in his home," she told AFP last year. "He was not only a swindler, a seducer, a robber of tourists, but an evil murderer." Sobhraj -- a French citizen of Vietnamese and Indian parentage, who spoke several languages -- was linked to more than 20 killings in total.

His victims were strangled, beaten or burned, and he often used the passports of his male victims to travel to his next destination.

Sobhraj's sobriquet, "The Serpent", came from his ability to assume other identities in order to evade justice.

His exploits were dramatised in a tv series by the same name, a BBC and Netflix joint production that was watched by millions around the world.