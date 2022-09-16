UrduPoint.com

Charles Travels To Wales Ahead Of 'princes Vigil' For Queen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Charles travels to Wales ahead of 'princes vigil' for queen

Cardiff, United Kingdom, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :King Charles III heads to Wales Friday for the last of his visits to the four nations of the United Kingdom as preparations for the queen's state funeral gather pace.

With queues to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II lying in state reaching over four miles (6.4 kilometres) long, Charles and his three siblings -- Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward -- were due to hold a family vigil in front of the coffin.

The so-called Vigil of the Princes, with all four royals in ceremonial military uniform, will last for 15 minutes from 1830 GMT.

British officials on Thursday pledged "a fitting tribute" to the queen, who died last Thursday at the age of 96 after a record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

Her death has triggered an outpouring of emotion, with tens of thousands queueing for hours to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Charles, until last week the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history, was due to fly by helicopter to Cardiff early on Friday.

A spokesman for the king said he had a "lifelong commitment to the country's people" and would have a private audience with the Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford during his visit.

The king was "resilient and hard working" despite his loss, and "focused on leading the family, the nation and realm and the Commonwealth in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II", the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Visit Died Cardiff Wales United Kingdom Family All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

8 hours ago
 Man killed over personal enmity

Man killed over personal enmity

8 hours ago
 White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned Abou ..

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth of China's Alignment W ..

8 hours ago
 EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

8 hours ago
 German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

8 hours ago
 The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on ..

The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on Putin False - Kremlin

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.