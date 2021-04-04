UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Charred Bodies Of Three Police Officers Found In Mexico

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:20 PM

Charred bodies of three police officers found in Mexico

Oaxaca, Mexico, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The charred bodies of three police officers were found in their burnt-out car Saturday on a road in southern Mexico, in an area rife with violence between rival gangs, investigators said.

The prosecutor's office said the victims were the director of the San Pablo Coatlan municipal police and two subordinates, attacked in their patrol car on a rural road in southern Oaxaca state.

The area is plagued by violence between rival gangs involved in marijuana cultivation, and disputes over farmland.

More than 300,000 people have been murdered in Mexico since the government deployed the military to fight drug trafficking in 2006, according to authorities, who say most of the killings are linked to gang violence.

On Thursday, police discovered the decapitated bodies of eight men on a rural road in the state of Michoacan.

Related Topics

Police Road Car Oaxaca San Pablo Mexico Government

Recent Stories

UoS launches Conference on Arabs’ and Muslims’ ..

11 minutes ago

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

56 minutes ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

2 hours ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.