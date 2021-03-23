UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chat Platform Discord Reported To Be Mulling Sale

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Chat platform Discord reported to be mulling sale

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Discord chat platform popular with video game players is reported to be exploring selling itself for more than $10 billion.

Interest from potential buyers prompted Discord to consider it options, according to tech news website VentureBeat.

Discord told AFP that it does not comment on "rumors or speculation." VentureBeat cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter as saying Discord has gotten interest from potential suitors.

San Francisco-based Discord launched some six years ago as a platform for video game fans to communicate on while playing, but has since become a venue where friends get together to chat, virtually watch films or even work.

Use of Discord has soared during the pandemic, as people turn to the internet to stay connected while keeping their distance to reduce chances of exposure to Covid-19.

It has also been used by US conspiracy and supremacist movements after some were banned from mainstream online social media platforms due to election violence.

Related Topics

Election Internet Film And Movies Social Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi directs organisation of Sharjah C ..

8 hours ago

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

9 hours ago

WAPDA's Akeel Khan defeats PAF's Shoaib Khan in Me ..

8 hours ago

Bike lifter gang busted; four arrested

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.