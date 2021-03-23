Chat platform Discord reported to be mulling sale

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Discord chat platform popular with video game players is reported to be exploring selling itself for more than $10 billion.

Interest from potential buyers prompted Discord to consider it options, according to tech news website VentureBeat.

Discord told AFP that it does not comment on "rumors or speculation." VentureBeat cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter as saying Discord has gotten interest from potential suitors.

San Francisco-based Discord launched some six years ago as a platform for video game fans to communicate on while playing, but has since become a venue where friends get together to chat, virtually watch films or even work.

Use of Discord has soared during the pandemic, as people turn to the internet to stay connected while keeping their distance to reduce chances of exposure to Covid-19.

It has also been used by US conspiracy and supremacist movements after some were banned from mainstream online social media platforms due to election violence.