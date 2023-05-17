UrduPoint.com

ChatGPT's Altman Pleads US Senate For AI Rules

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 01:50 AM

ChatGPT's Altman pleads US Senate for AI rules

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Sam Altman, the chief executive of ChatGPT's OpenAI, told US lawmakers on Tuesday that regulating artificial intelligence was essential, after his poem-writing chatbot stunned the world.

The lawmakers stressed their deepest fears of AI's developments, with a leading senator opening the hearing on Capitol Hill with a computer-generated voice -- which sounded remarkably similar to his own -- reading a text written by the bot.

"If you were listening from home, you might have thought that voice was mine and the words from me, but in fact, that voice was not mine," said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Artificial intelligence technologies "are more than just research experiments. They are no longer fantasies of science fiction, they are real and present," said Blumenthal, a Democrat.

The latest figure to erupt from Silicon Valley, Altman's testimony in front of a US Senate judiciary subcommittee was far from the testy grilling given to the bosses of Facebook or TikTok when they visited Washington.

"If this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong," Altman said.

Tipped as an opportunity to educate lawmakers, Altman used the session to urge Congress to impose new rules on big tech, despite deep political divisions that for years have blocked legislation aimed at regulating the internet.

But governments worldwide are under pressure to move quickly after the release of ChatGPT, a bot that can churn out human-like content in an instant, went viral and both wowed and spooked users.

Altman has since become the global face of AI as he both pushes out his company's technology, including to microsoft and scores of other companies, and warns that the work could have nefarious effects on society.

"OpenAI was founded on the belief that artificial intelligence has the potential to improve nearly every aspect of our lives, but also that it creates serious risks," Altman told the hearing.

He insisted that in time, generative AI developed by OpenAI will "address some of humanity's biggest challenges, like climate change and curing cancer."However, given concerns about disinformation, job security and other hazards, "we think that regulatory intervention by governments will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models," he said.

