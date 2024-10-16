(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Chaturaee" Takes Center Stage on 20th Day of the World Culture Festival. On this day of the World Culture Festival festival, the thought-provoking play "Chaturaee" was staged at Auditorium 1. The play was directed and written by Shahnawaz Bhatti.

The cast included Sarfraz Ali, Arshad Shaikh, Kainat Muhammad, Safiya Bhalaisha, Komal Hayat, and Iqra.

This play depicted the clash between wisdom and cunning, focusing on the lives of two women-one living through intelligence and the other through cleverness. Now it is to see who will win and who will lose the fate of the situation. World Culture Festival Karachi will continue until November 2.