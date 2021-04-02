Chauvin use of force on Floyd 'totally unnecessary': senior officer

Minneapolis, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Police officer Derek Chauvin's use of force against George Floyd was "totally unnecessary," the longest-serving officer in the Minneapolis Police Department testified on Friday.

Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman, giving evidence for the prosecution on the fifth day of Chauvin's murder and manslaughter trial, said the sacked 19-year veteran officer had violated department policies on the use of force.

Zimmerman told prosecutor Matthew Frank that he had reviewed bystander video and police bodycam footage of Floyd's May 25, 2020 arrest by Chauvin and three other officers who are also facing charges.

Asked by Frank what he thought about Chauvin's use of force against Floyd, Zimmerman said: "Totally unnecessary." "Pulling him down to the ground facedown and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time, it's just uncalled for," he said.

"I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger -- if that's what they felt, and that's what they would have to feel -- to use that kind of force," he said.

Video shows Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd for more than nine minutes following the arrest of the 46-year-old Black man for passing a counterfeit fake $20 bill.

Floyd's death sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the United States and around the world.

Prosecutors are seeking to prove that Chauvin's actions led to the death of Floyd, who was lying on his stomach, facedown in the street saying repeatedly: "I can't breathe."Eric Nelson, the former officer's defense attorney, claims Floyd died due to illegal drug use and underlying medical conditions.