Cheap goods flood 'Daglo' markets after Sudan looting

El Massied, Sudan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A market in war-torn Sudan nicknamed for paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo offers everything for a fraction of the usual price -- on one condition: never ask where the products came from.

During more than four months of deadly conflict between Daglo's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the regular army, the paramilitaries have been widely accused of looting homes, shops, hospitals, aid convoys and warehouses.

But don't mention any of that at "Daglo" market in El Massied, about 60 kilometres (35 miles) south of the capital Khartoum, where shoppers can find everything from food, medicine and home appliances to construction materials and car parts.

While not directly linked to the RSF in any way, the open-air bazaar has come to be known by that name in a wink at the looting associated with fighters loyal to the paramilitary chief.

A tv goes "for 50,000 Pounds ($80)", said one vendor, far below the 230,000-pound price tag on the high street.

And the dimensions? "Look for yourself, it's right in front of you," she told a customer.

A man selling refrigerators boasted an affordable cost -- "150,000 pounds each instead of 450,000 in stores" -- but still nearly twice the average monthly salary in the impoverished country.

The market lies on the main road linking Khartoum and the city of Wad Madani, where many residents of the capital displaced by the fighting have found shelter.

Once one of Sudan's busiest highways, it is now eerily quiet and dotted with checkpoints manned by armed guards.

Asked where the goods came from, one saleswoman at "Daglo" abruptly replied: "Did you come here to shop or to talk?"