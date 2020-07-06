Chechen dissident shot dead in Austria

(@FahadShabbir)

Vienna, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Austrian police have arrested two Russians from Chechnya over the fatal shooting of a Chechen dissident, officials said on Sunday, fueling concerns over the security of Chechen government critics living in exile.

The 43-year-old asylum seeker, a vocal critic of the Chechen Republic's government, was found dead with gunshot wounds near the capital Vienna on Saturday.

Police arrested a 47-year-old Russian from Chechnya in the city of Linz, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Vienna, shortly after finding the body.

A second Russian, 37, also from Chechnya living in Austria, was detained Sunday for investigations into the murder.

Police and prosecutors said the crime was still under investigation and it was too early to comment on any motive.

The dead dissident -- identified by Russian media as Mamikhan Umarov now using the name Martin Beck -- had given evidence in a 2017 murder case in Ukraine, the Ukrainian interior ministry told AFP.

In that case, a gun attack near Kiev, a volunteer soldier, who had been accused of plotting to murder Russian President Vladimir Putin, was injured and his wife killed.

Umarov ran a video blog channel titled Anzor Tscharto Beck Martin, critical of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Chechnya is a predominantly Muslim Russian republic in the North Caucasus. Two wars in the 1990s triggered a wave of emigration, with many Chechens heading for western Europe.

But more Chechens have fled into exile in recent years because of disagreements with pro-Kremlin Kadyrov, who activists accuse of repeated rights violations.

Russia's Novaya Gazeta independent newspaper wrote that the murdered man was a "personal foe" of Kadyrov, and his Chechen-language blog was popular because of the "outspokenness of its author".

It said he also gave "detailed evidence" on contract killings of Kadyrov's opponents to the Ukrainian SBU security service and counter-intelligence agencies.