UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chechen Dissident Shot Dead In Austria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Chechen dissident shot dead in Austria

Vienna, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Austrian police have arrested two Russians from Chechnya over the fatal shooting of a Chechen dissident, officials said on Sunday, fueling concerns over the security of Chechen government critics living in exile.

The 43-year-old asylum seeker, a vocal critic of the Chechen Republic's government, was found dead with gunshot wounds near the capital Vienna on Saturday.

Police arrested a 47-year-old Russian from Chechnya in the city of Linz, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Vienna, shortly after finding the body.

A second Russian, 37, also from Chechnya living in Austria, was detained Sunday for investigations into the murder.

Police and prosecutors said the crime was still under investigation and it was too early to comment on any motive.

The dead dissident -- identified by Russian media as Mamikhan Umarov now using the name Martin Beck -- had given evidence in a 2017 murder case in Ukraine, the Ukrainian interior ministry told AFP.

In that case, a gun attack near Kiev, a volunteer soldier, who had been accused of plotting to murder Russian President Vladimir Putin, was injured and his wife killed.

Umarov ran a video blog channel titled Anzor Tscharto Beck Martin, critical of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Chechnya is a predominantly Muslim Russian republic in the North Caucasus. Two wars in the 1990s triggered a wave of emigration, with many Chechens heading for western Europe.

But more Chechens have fled into exile in recent years because of disagreements with pro-Kremlin Kadyrov, who activists accuse of repeated rights violations.

Russia's Novaya Gazeta independent newspaper wrote that the murdered man was a "personal foe" of Kadyrov, and his Chechen-language blog was popular because of the "outspokenness of its author".

It said he also gave "detailed evidence" on contract killings of Kadyrov's opponents to the Ukrainian SBU security service and counter-intelligence agencies.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Attack Police Interior Ministry Ukraine Russia Europe Wife Linz Vienna Man Vladimir Putin Kiev Austria Chechen Republic Sunday 2017 Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

47 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

2 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

2 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

ADEK launches campaign to engage students and pare ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.