UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cheers, Fireworks As Brisbane Awarded 2032 Olympics

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Cheers, fireworks as Brisbane awarded 2032 Olympics

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Brisbane was awarded the 2032 Olympics on Wednesday, triggering celebratory fireworks as it became the third Australian city to host the Summer Games after Melbourne and Sydney.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach confirmed the widely expected result after a vote at the IOC session in Tokyo.

"The International Olympic Committee has the honour to announce that the Games of the 35th Olympiad are awarded to Brisbane, Australia," Bach said.

The announcement was greeted by cheers from the Brisbane delegates in Tokyo, while fireworks lit up the skies above the Australian city thousands of miles (kilometres) away.

Brisbane's victory looked a certainty after it was unanimously proposed as the single candidate for 2032 by the IOC's 15-strong executive board in June.

"It's a historic day not just for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the entire country," said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"Only global cities can secure the Olympic Games, so this is fitting recognition for Brisbane's standing across our region and the world.

" Australia has already hosted the Olympics twice, in Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000, widely considered one of the most successful Games in recent history.

Hundreds of people packed Brisbane's Southbank riverside precinct for an announcement viewing party, watching the city's final pitch to the IOC projected on a big screen.

Rhys Cush, 24, one of those in the masked-up crowd, said he hoped to work at the 2032 Olympics and also attend as a spectator.

"I'm an extremely big fan. I even watched the softball this morning," he told AFP. "I'm super excited about having the Olympics coming here." Lauren Granger, 42, said she hoped the 2032 Olympics would recreate the buzz of Sydney's successful 2000 Games.

"We flew down to Sydney and we were at the Olympics and it was just such a great experience for our family," she said.

"That was 20 years ago so we'd love to be able to relive that in 2032 with our kids."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia Vote Brisbane Melbourne Sydney Tokyo Riverside June Olympics International Olympic Committee Family From Love

Recent Stories

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

14 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.