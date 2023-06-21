UrduPoint.com

Cheesemaker Spreads Joy In Tropical Thailand

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Thailand is renowned for its vibrant street food and luscious tropical fruits, but Rachanikorn Srikong is on a mission to make a new addition to the menu -- cheese.

Vivid green rice paddies and fruit orchards cover the kingdom's countryside but dairy accounts for a tiny proportion of agriculture and cheese has not traditionally been part of the Thai diet.

Rachanikorn is part of a small but growing community of cheesemakers attracting attention from top chefs in Michelin-starred restaurants in the capital Bangkok.

After growing up in rural Thailand eating little dairy, she had to learn from scratch what good cheese should taste like.

When she started out some seven years ago, she felt "like a blind painter", unable to judge the quality of her work.

"I paint very beautifully, people say: 'Oh yeah your cheese is very delicious.

' But I am blind, I cannot see my picture," she tells AFP.

"My mother never fed me with cheese when I was young. She fed me tofu with rice." From a herd of around 30 goats, Rachanikorn produces 15 varieties of cheese, some with a local twist, such as coatings of bamboo ash, wild rice and pandan leaves.

The 47-year-old studied cheesemaking books and "read until I could smell it".

But ultimately she found her connection to the punchy flavours of goat's cheese through the pungent, distinctively Thai condiment pla dak -- fermented fish paste.

"I grew up with pla dak. That is the way I understand how fermented food gives us umami amino acids (just like cheese)," Rachanikorn said.

"That umami makes you happy and relates with what your mother feeds you (in childhood)... your brain will connect the smell with this umami, with love."

