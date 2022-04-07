UrduPoint.com

Chelsea Boss Tuchel Makes Four Changes For Real Clash

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Chelsea boss Tuchel makes four changes for Real clash

London, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Thomas Tuchel made four changes for Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid as he looked for a response following last weekend's shock thrashing by Brentford.

After Brentford romped to a 4-1 victory in the Premier League on Saturday, Tuchel dropped Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Real's visit to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Andreas Christensen came into the back three, with Reece James at right wing-back, Jorginho in midfield and Christian Pulisic on the flanks.

Kai Havertz kept his place as Chelsea's central striker, meaning club record signing Romelu Lukaku once again had to be content with a place on the bench in his disappointing first season back at the club.

Cesar Azpilicueta was expected to feature out of position at left wing-back for Chelsea.

Related Topics

Visit Stamford Christian Real Madrid Chelsea Premier League

Recent Stories

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launch ..

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launches - Director

29 minutes ago
 Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharki ..

Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Min ..

29 minutes ago
 Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Retur ..

Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Return of Artworks - Foreign Minist ..

29 minutes ago
 US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to ..

US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to Ukraine - Pentagon

29 minutes ago
 US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of ..

US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of Demand Destruction in Oil - E ..

29 minutes ago
 Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as di ..

Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as dishonest

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.