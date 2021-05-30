UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chelsea Celebrate Surprise Champions League Victory

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Chelsea celebrate surprise Champions League victory

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Chelsea players, coaching staff and fans celebrated the club's second UEFA Champions League title on Saturday night with a special flavor of surprise after a 1-0 win over favorites Manchester City.

Present for the second time in a row in the final of Europe's biggest club football tournament, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel hailed the dedication and determination of his players.

"Sharing this with everyone is incredible. We did it, and I don't even know what to feel. I am very grateful to have reached the final for the second time, I felt differently," said the German.

"The players were determined to win this, we wanted to be a rock in their shoes. We encourage everyone to do their best, to get ahead, to be more courageous. It was a very physical game and we had to help each other a lot," he concluded.

Goalscorer Kai Havertz could barely contain his emotion when emphasizing the effort of the London side.

"I don't know what to say, I don't really know, I waited 15 years for this moment, to score, and now it's here. I waited a long time and succeeded, I can only thank my family.

We won the Champions League!" he said alongside captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Brazilian-born Italian midfielder Jorginho also remembered his childhood and thanked his family. "It is incredible because you suffer, but you believe. He doesn't give up, he works, he receives criticism, but he believes in what he does," he said.

Added Havertz, "When they say a movie is playing, that's really it. We went back to the beginning and thought about the difficulties we went through. The moment we wanted to give up and our parents didn't let us. They are here watching today and it is very gratifying to be able to live this with them."For Chelsea's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, the victory had a special flavor, since the 36-year-old had endured a difficult time whilst playing for FC Porto, in whose stadium the final was played.

"I had some of the worst moments of my life in Porto, but I healed and ended up being the champion of champions here. I think things are in God's plan and there is no way to go wrong. Many times we only understood after wards and I now realize that all the sacrifices resulted in me raising this cup now," he concluded.

Related Topics

Football Film And Movies Europe German London Porto Cuban Peso God Family All Best Chelsea Manchester City Coach

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,777 reco ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches new P ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister di ..

1 hour ago

SCAD, ADIO sign cooperation agreement to enhance A ..

2 hours ago

19 million additional meals allocated to Gaza Stri ..

2 hours ago

UAE-Georgia ties witness continuous development si ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.