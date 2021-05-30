Chelsea celebrate surprise Champions League victory

LISBON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Chelsea players, coaching staff and fans celebrated the club's second UEFA Champions League title on Saturday night with a special flavor of surprise after a 1-0 win over favorites Manchester City.

Present for the second time in a row in the final of Europe's biggest club football tournament, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel hailed the dedication and determination of his players.

"Sharing this with everyone is incredible. We did it, and I don't even know what to feel. I am very grateful to have reached the final for the second time, I felt differently," said the German.

"The players were determined to win this, we wanted to be a rock in their shoes. We encourage everyone to do their best, to get ahead, to be more courageous. It was a very physical game and we had to help each other a lot," he concluded.

Goalscorer Kai Havertz could barely contain his emotion when emphasizing the effort of the London side.

"I don't know what to say, I don't really know, I waited 15 years for this moment, to score, and now it's here. I waited a long time and succeeded, I can only thank my family.

We won the Champions League!" he said alongside captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Brazilian-born Italian midfielder Jorginho also remembered his childhood and thanked his family. "It is incredible because you suffer, but you believe. He doesn't give up, he works, he receives criticism, but he believes in what he does," he said.

Added Havertz, "When they say a movie is playing, that's really it. We went back to the beginning and thought about the difficulties we went through. The moment we wanted to give up and our parents didn't let us. They are here watching today and it is very gratifying to be able to live this with them."For Chelsea's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, the victory had a special flavor, since the 36-year-old had endured a difficult time whilst playing for FC Porto, in whose stadium the final was played.

"I had some of the worst moments of my life in Porto, but I healed and ended up being the champion of champions here. I think things are in God's plan and there is no way to go wrong. Many times we only understood after wards and I now realize that all the sacrifices resulted in me raising this cup now," he concluded.