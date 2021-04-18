UrduPoint.com
Chelsea End Man City's Quadruple Quest To Reach FA Cup Final

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Chelsea end Man City's quadruple quest to reach FA Cup final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Chelsea ended Manchester City's quest for a historic quadruple of trophies as Hakim Ziyech's goal earned a 1-0 win to take the Blues into the FA Cup final on Saturday.

A damaging day for City also saw them lose Kevin De Bruyne to an ankle injury just over a week away from the League Cup final, where they face Tottenham, and the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint Germain.

