Chelsea lead Man City 1-0 at half-time in Champions League final

Porto, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Kai Havertz scored the opening goal of the Champions League final to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead over Manchester City at half-time in Porto on Saturday.

Chelsea lost experienced defender Thiago Silva to an apparent groin injury on 39 minutes, shortly before Havertz put Thomas Tuchel's side ahead.

Chelsea are attempting to win a second Champions League title after their 2012 triumph, while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are appearing in the final for the first time.