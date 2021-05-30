UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chelsea Lead Man City 1-0 At Half-time In Champions League Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Chelsea lead Man City 1-0 at half-time in Champions League final

Porto, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Kai Havertz scored the opening goal of the Champions League final to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead over Manchester City at half-time in Porto on Saturday.

Chelsea lost experienced defender Thiago Silva to an apparent groin injury on 39 minutes, shortly before Havertz put Thomas Tuchel's side ahead.

Chelsea are attempting to win a second Champions League title after their 2012 triumph, while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are appearing in the final for the first time.

Related Topics

Porto Lead Chelsea Manchester City

Recent Stories

National Rehabilitation Centre launches capacity-b ..

31 minutes ago

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

1 hour ago

England great Anderson says equalling Cook record ..

1 hour ago

No new tax in upcoming budget: Shaukat Tarin

1 hour ago

Blast Targeting University Bus Kills 4 People in C ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.