London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Chelsea secured a fourth consecutive Women's Super League title after a 3-0 win at Reading held off Manchester United's fight to win the English top flight for the first time.

Sam Kerr scored twice, while Guro Reiten was also on target, to secure the victory the Blues needed and which relegated Reading in the process.

United won 1-0 at Liverpool thanks to Lucia Garcia's goal but finished two points adrift of Emma Hayes' women.

The victory completed a league and FA Cup double for Chelsea after they beat United 1-0 at Wembley earlier this month.

But Chelsea's reign of domestic dominance has been seriously challenged this season as United, Arsenal and Manchester City pushed them in a four-way title race until the final weeks of the season.

Arsenal claimed the third and final place in next season's Champions League ahead of City on goal difference despite losing at home to Aston Villa.