Chelsea, Sevilla Reach Champions League Last 16

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Chelsea, Sevilla reach Champions League last 16

Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Chelsea reached the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday after a late Olivier Giroud strike gave the Blues a 2-1 win over Rennes.

France forward Giroud's powerful header snatched the points for Frank Lampard's side after Serhou Guirassy had levelled Callum Hudson-Odoi's first-half opener.

Chelsea have been joined in the next round by Group E rivals Sevilla after the Spanish side's 2-1 win at Krasnodar.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

