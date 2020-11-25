Chelsea, Sevilla Reach Champions League Last 16
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 01:20 AM
Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Chelsea reached the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday after a late Olivier Giroud strike gave the Blues a 2-1 win over Rennes.
France forward Giroud's powerful header snatched the points for Frank Lampard's side after Serhou Guirassy had levelled Callum Hudson-Odoi's first-half opener.
Chelsea have been joined in the next round by Group E rivals Sevilla after the Spanish side's 2-1 win at Krasnodar.