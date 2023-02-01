UrduPoint.com

Chelsea Sign Fernandez For Premier League-record 121 Mn Euros

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Chelsea sign Fernandez for Premier League-record 121 mn euros

London, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Chelsea have signed World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British-record 121 million Euros ($131 million), the Portuguese club announced early on Wednesday.

The midfielder, 22, was named Best Young Player of the World Cup for his displays during Argentina's successful campaign in Qatar.

The £106.

8 million fee eclipses the previous record of £100 million that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Fernandez only joined the Portuguese giants in July last year, for a reported fee of around £10 million.

He has signed an eight-and-half-year deal that will run until 2031.

Todd Boehly's consortium has spent hundreds of millions since buying Chelsea at the end of last season in the hope that his extra splurge will lift the club from 10th place in the Premier League.

Related Topics

World Qatar Young Argentina July From Best Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Million

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

9 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

8 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

8 hours ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

9 hours ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

8 hours ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.