Chelsea Sign France Defender Disasi From Monaco

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Chelsea sign France defender Disasi from Monaco

London, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Chelsea announced on Friday they had signed French international defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on a six-year contract for a reported fee of £38.6 million ($49 million).

The 25-year-old, who has made 130 appearances in Ligue 1, has been capped four times and was part of France's squad at last year's World Cup.

The Blues dipped into the market for a centre-back after Wesley Fofana suffered a serious knee injury.

"I am so happy to be here, at this big club," said Disasi. "I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here, to win titles.

"I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious. I can't wait to feel the energy of the fans." Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage.

"He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea." New Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is overhauling his squad following the club's worst Premier League season in almost 30 years.

Disasi is the latest acquisition during the summer transfer window following the signings of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel and Diego Moreira.

The club have also reportedly agreed a deal with Brighton to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and have been linked with a move for Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Brighton said to be looking for a £100 million fee.

They open their new campaign at home to Liverpool on August 13.

