Chelsea Skipper No Qualms Over Reporting Race Abuse Aimed At Rudiger

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:00 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said he had no hesitation in reporting the alleged racist abuse suffered by team-mate Antonio Rudiger during a 2-0 Premier League win away to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Willian's first-half goal double secured victory for Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as manager Frank Lampard got the better of his former Blues boss Jose Mourinho.

But a fiery London derby saw Spurs' Son Heung-min sent off for a needless kick at Rudiger in the second half, while an object was thrown at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Meanwhile, a fan was seen directing a 'monkey gesture' at German defender Rudiger while an announcement aired three times over the ground's public address system said "racist behaviour from spectators is interfering with the game".

Afterwards Azpilicueta told Sky sports: "It is made very clear to us all that if we have heard any racist incident, to report it.

"Toni came to me and told me he was listening to racist songs towards him so I reported it to the referee (Anthony Taylor)." Spanish central defender Azpilicueta added: "We are very concerned and aware of this behaviour.

"Altogether we need to make it stop. I hope everything gets clear and we eradicate it as soon as possible. It's an issue not just in football but in life." Meanwhile, Mourinho said he had been unaware of any abuse directed at Rudiger.

"I saw nothing, I saw the referee follow the protocol, he came to Andre Marriner (fourth official), he came to me and Frank Lampard and told us what was happening.

"The protocol was followed and we are one of the clubs..every club is together on this situation and of course we are disappointed."

