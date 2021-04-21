UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chelsea To Pull Out Of European Super League: Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Chelsea to pull out of European Super League: reports

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Chelsea are set to withdraw from the European Super League after a furious backlash against the controversial plan, according to British media reports on Tuesday.

Chelsea were one of 12 leading European clubs to sign up to the breakaway league on Sunday.

But reaction to the incendiary scheme has been scathing, with politicians and football authorities threatening to take legal action against the so-called "dirty dozen" and potentially ban them from domestic leagues.

Over 1,000 fans gathered outside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium on Tuesday to protest against the plan ahead of the team's Premier League match against Brighton.

Less than two hours after the protesters made their feelings known, it was reported that Chelsea are preparing documentation to become the first club to withdraw from the competition.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich is understood to have driven the decision.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech, now the club's technical advisor, had come out of the stadium in a bid to persuade fans to clear the roads before news of their impending withdrawal broke.

Cech was heard shouting "give us time" before being drowned out by angry protesters.

Chelsea's exit could spark the collapse of the Super League, with reports that Manchester City are also considering quitting the competition -- which was created in a bid to take more of the profits from European tournaments than currently available through the Champions League.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan were the other clubs to sign up to the largely invitation-only competition.

It was reported the 12 teams would share an initial pot of over 3.5 billion Euros.

Related Topics

Football Protest Barcelona Brighton Stamford Manchester United Sunday Media From Share Real Madrid Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Juventus Tottenham AC Milan Inter Milan Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

36 minutes ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

1 hour ago

South Africa's Cape Town blaze 'under control'

8 minutes ago

AS Roma slam 'closed' Super League system

8 minutes ago

Iran Says Progress Achieved in Negotiations to Rev ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.