Chelsea v Porto Champions League tie to be played in Seville - UEFA

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Both legs of the Champions League quarter-final between Portuguese club Porto and Premier League side Chelsea would be played in Seville, Spain, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, UEFA confirmed on Tuesday.

The matches would be played at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, with the first leg on April 7 and the return on April 13.