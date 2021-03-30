UrduPoint.com
Chelsea V Porto Champions League Tie To Be Played In Seville - UEFA

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Both legs of the Champions League quarter-final between Portuguese club Porto and Premier League side Chelsea would be played in Seville, Spain, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, UEFA confirmed on Tuesday.

The matches would be played at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, with the first leg on April 7 and the return on April 13.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

